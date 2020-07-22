Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

72,102 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i AWD, 72000KM

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i AWD, 72000KM

Location

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

72,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5408501
  • Stock #: U3732
  • VIN: 4S4BSCAC0G3357101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,102 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5I AWD. Only 72000KM! Subaru boxer 4 cylinder gas engine. Symmetrical all wheel drive. Automatic transmission. 4 Brand new Yokohama tires installed. Rear parking assist camera. Heated front seats. X MODE. Hill control. Bluetooth. Paddle shift. Traction control. Driver information display. Power windows, locks, mirrors. All weather floor mats. Rear cargo mat. NICE! LOW K! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

