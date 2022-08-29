Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

106,485 KM

$29,990

$29,990

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package w/Technology

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package w/Technology

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$29,990

106,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9025786
  • Stock #: N3273756A
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC2G3341526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N3273756A
  • Mileage 106,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Subaru Outback! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: automatic dimming door mirrors, heated front and rear seats, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

