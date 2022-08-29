$29,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Package w/Technology
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
$29,990
- Listing ID: 9025786
- Stock #: N3273756A
- VIN: 4S4BSFNC2G3341526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Subaru Outback! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: automatic dimming door mirrors, heated front and rear seats, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
