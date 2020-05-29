Menu
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE - HYBRID

2016 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE - HYBRID

Location

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,974KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5176274
  • Stock #: U3698
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK9GU185465
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2015 Toyota Camry SE HYBRID. Only 82000KM! LOW K! NO CLAIMS! Heated front seats. Toyota hybrid synergy drive. 4 Cylinder gas engine. Automatic transmission. Front wheel drive. Alloy wheels. BRIDGESTONE tires. Traction control. Rear parking assist camera. Leather steering wheel. AC. EV mode. ECO mode. Bluetooth. Keyless entry/drive. Push button start. Smart key. NO CLAIMS! GAS SAVER! LEGENDARY TOYOTA RELIABILITY. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

