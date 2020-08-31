Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X1

64,390 KM

Details Description

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 5780475
  2. 5780475
  3. 5780475
  4. 5780475
  5. 5780475
  6. 5780475
  7. 5780475
  8. 5780475
  9. 5780475
  10. 5780475
  11. 5780475
  12. 5780475
  13. 5780475
  14. 5780475
  15. 5780475
  16. 5780475
  17. 5780475
  18. 5780475
  19. 5780475
  20. 5780475
  21. 5780475
  22. 5780475
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,390KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5780475
  • Stock #: TC3462
  • VIN: WBXHT3C35H5F83462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC3462
  • Mileage 64,390 KM

Vehicle Description

With a large selection of inventory ranging from all makes and models, our high-performance sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle! Whether youre shopping for your first vehicle, looking to upgrade, or need help figuring which vehicle works for you, we can help. Call us at 604-474-4340 to book a test drive or ask us for more information.

Our dealer number is 40312 and there is a doc fee of $695

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 14,059 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX
 26,440 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 143,788 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory