2017 Cadillac CTS

New arrival! Mint Cadillac CTS-V. 6.2L V8 with 640 Horse Power. A local B.C. vehicle fully inspected, in excellent condition. Fully loaded with every luxury option

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Power Outlet

universal home remote Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Supercharged

Engine Immobilizer

8 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration system

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Heads-Up Display

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Hill start assist

Active suspension

Knee Air Bag

Rear-wheel drive

A/T

Tire inflation kit

Adaptive remote start

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Gasoline Fuel

8-Speed A/T

Child seat restraint system

Forward collision alert

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Automatic Parking

WIRELESS CHARGING

Lane Keeping Assist

Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls

Bluetooth for phone/audio uplevel phone/audio with Natural Voice Recognition

Lane Change Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is approaching fast from the rear

Smart Device Integration

Automatic Safety Belt Tightening

Trunk release, power

Magnetic Ride Control

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Following Distance Indicator

Console, overhead

Cargo convenience net, trunk

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Door locks, rear child security

Glovebox, lockable

Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection

Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Armrest, front centre

Antenna, integral front and rear

Pedals, sport alloy

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger

Steering, ZF premium rack-and-pinion, electric

Steering wheel, heated rim

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary

Recovery hook, front

Tail lamps, LED illumination

Automatic Parking Assist includes front, rear, parallel and perpendicular parking assist

Performance Traction Management

Headlamps, high intensity discharge

Lamp marker, reflex, front side

Armrest, rear centre with cup holders

Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest

Fuel filler door, remote locking

Lighting accent, LED lighting on instrument panel and door

Lighting, interior includes glovebox, front cup holders, overhead console, front and rear passenger footwell, map pockets, rear assist handles and cargo area

Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for power driver seat, and outside mirrors

Windows, power with front and rear express-up and down with passenger lockout feature

Brake, electronic parking

Door handles, illuminated

Headlamps, IntelliBeam

Steering column, power tilt and telescoping

Fuel Capacity: 72L

Suspension, performance

Cooling system, extra capacity

Requires Subscription

Differential, electronic limited slip

Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is in blind spot

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...

OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...

Glass, acoustic, laminated, front doors

Glass, windshield, solar absorbing

Tires, P265/35R19 front, P295/30ZR19 rear, summer-only (Lower profile tires damage more easily; especially on rough roads. Damage is not covered under warranty. Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle saf...

Console, front floor with armrest and covered storage

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, and with 1 mph and 5 mph increment adjustment

Gauge cluster, 12.3" colour, reconfigurable high definition cluster with new graphics with a V specific display layout

Headliner, sueded microfiber

Seat adjusters, driver includes manual cushion length adjustment and power side bolster adjustment ((W2E) Recaro performance seats do not include manual thigh support.)

Seat adjusters, front passenger includes manual cushion length adjustment and power side bolster adjustment ((W2E) Recaro performance seats do not include manual thigh support.)

Sill plates, illuminated front, V badged

Steering wheel, leather, sport

Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker system includes Active Noise Cancellation

Brake linings, performance (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)

Brakes, Brembo front and rear, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with auto dry (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)

Calipers, Grey Brembo (Upgradeable to (J6F) Red Brembo calipers or (J6J) Dark Gold Brembo calipers.)

Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) supercharged V8 DI Variable Valve Timing (VVT) aluminum with Active Fuel Management (640 hp [477.2 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 630 lb-ft of torque [854.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm)

Exhaust, stainless steel quad

Rear axle, 2.85 ratio

Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal front seat thorax and pelvic, rear thorax for outboard seating positions, side-curtain and driver and front passenger knee (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secu...

CurbView Camera

