2017 Cadillac CTS

New arrival! Mint Cadillac CTS-V. 6.2L V8 with 640 Horse Power. A local B.C. vehicle fully inspected, in excellent condition. Fully loaded with every luxury option
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- universal home remote
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Supercharged
- Engine Immobilizer
- 8 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior
-
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration system
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- HEAD-UP DISPLAY
- Heads-Up Display
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Hill start assist
- Active suspension
- Knee Air Bag
- Rear-wheel drive
- A/T
- Tire inflation kit
- Adaptive remote start
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Gasoline Fuel
- 8-Speed A/T
- Child seat restraint system
- Forward collision alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Automatic Parking
- WIRELESS CHARGING
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
- Bluetooth for phone/audio uplevel phone/audio with Natural Voice Recognition
- Lane Change Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is approaching fast from the rear
- Smart Device Integration
- Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
- Trunk release, power
- Magnetic Ride Control
- Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
- Following Distance Indicator
- Console, overhead
- Cargo convenience net, trunk
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Defogger, rear-window, electric
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
- Door locks, rear child security
- Glovebox, lockable
- Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
- Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
- Armrest, front centre
- Antenna, integral front and rear
- Pedals, sport alloy
- Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
- Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger
- Steering, ZF premium rack-and-pinion, electric
- Steering wheel, heated rim
- Power outlets, 2 auxiliary
- Recovery hook, front
- Tail lamps, LED illumination
- Automatic Parking Assist includes front, rear, parallel and perpendicular parking assist
- Performance Traction Management
- Headlamps, high intensity discharge
- Lamp marker, reflex, front side
- Armrest, rear centre with cup holders
- Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
- Fuel filler door, remote locking
- Lighting accent, LED lighting on instrument panel and door
- Lighting, interior includes glovebox, front cup holders, overhead console, front and rear passenger footwell, map pockets, rear assist handles and cargo area
- Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for power driver seat, and outside mirrors
- Windows, power with front and rear express-up and down with passenger lockout feature
- Brake, electronic parking
- Door handles, illuminated
- Headlamps, IntelliBeam
- Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
- Fuel Capacity: 72L
- Suspension, performance
- Cooling system, extra capacity
- Requires Subscription
- Differential, electronic limited slip
- Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is in blind spot
- Air bag, Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
- OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
- Glass, acoustic, laminated, front doors
- Glass, windshield, solar absorbing
- Tires, P265/35R19 front, P295/30ZR19 rear, summer-only (Lower profile tires damage more easily; especially on rough roads. Damage is not covered under warranty. Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle saf...
- Console, front floor with armrest and covered storage
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, and with 1 mph and 5 mph increment adjustment
- Gauge cluster, 12.3" colour, reconfigurable high definition cluster with new graphics with a V specific display layout
- Headliner, sueded microfiber
- Seat adjusters, driver includes manual cushion length adjustment and power side bolster adjustment ((W2E) Recaro performance seats do not include manual thigh support.)
- Seat adjusters, front passenger includes manual cushion length adjustment and power side bolster adjustment ((W2E) Recaro performance seats do not include manual thigh support.)
- Sill plates, illuminated front, V badged
- Steering wheel, leather, sport
- Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker system includes Active Noise Cancellation
- Brake linings, performance (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)
- Brakes, Brembo front and rear, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with auto dry (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)
- Calipers, Grey Brembo (Upgradeable to (J6F) Red Brembo calipers or (J6J) Dark Gold Brembo calipers.)
- Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) supercharged V8 DI Variable Valve Timing (VVT) aluminum with Active Fuel Management (640 hp [477.2 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 630 lb-ft of torque [854.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm)
- Exhaust, stainless steel quad
- Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
- Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal front seat thorax and pelvic, rear thorax for outboard seating positions, side-curtain and driver and front passenger knee (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secu...
- CurbView Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.