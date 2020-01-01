Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Cadillac CTS

-V Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac CTS

-V Sedan

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 4471446
  2. 4471446
  3. 4471446
  4. 4471446
  5. 4471446
  6. 4471446
  7. 4471446
  8. 4471446
  9. 4471446
  10. 4471446
  11. 4471446
  12. 4471446
  13. 4471446
  14. 4471446
  15. 4471446
  16. 4471446
  17. 4471446
  18. 4471446
Contact Seller

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,914KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4471446
  • Stock #: TC7393
  • VIN: 1G6A15S66H0207393
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

New arrival! Mint Cadillac CTS-V.  6.2L V8 with 640 Horse Power. A local B.C. vehicle fully inspected, in excellent condition. Fully loaded with every luxury option

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • universal home remote
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration system
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hill start assist
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • A/T
  • Tire inflation kit
  • Adaptive remote start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Child seat restraint system
  • Forward collision alert
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Automatic Parking
  • WIRELESS CHARGING
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
  • Bluetooth for phone/audio uplevel phone/audio with Natural Voice Recognition
  • Lane Change Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is approaching fast from the rear
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
  • Trunk release, power
  • Magnetic Ride Control
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • Following Distance Indicator
  • Console, overhead
  • Cargo convenience net, trunk
  • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Glovebox, lockable
  • Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
  • Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Armrest, front centre
  • Antenna, integral front and rear
  • Pedals, sport alloy
  • Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger
  • Steering, ZF premium rack-and-pinion, electric
  • Steering wheel, heated rim
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary
  • Recovery hook, front
  • Tail lamps, LED illumination
  • Automatic Parking Assist includes front, rear, parallel and perpendicular parking assist
  • Performance Traction Management
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge
  • Lamp marker, reflex, front side
  • Armrest, rear centre with cup holders
  • Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
  • Fuel filler door, remote locking
  • Lighting accent, LED lighting on instrument panel and door
  • Lighting, interior includes glovebox, front cup holders, overhead console, front and rear passenger footwell, map pockets, rear assist handles and cargo area
  • Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for power driver seat, and outside mirrors
  • Windows, power with front and rear express-up and down with passenger lockout feature
  • Brake, electronic parking
  • Door handles, illuminated
  • Headlamps, IntelliBeam
  • Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
  • Fuel Capacity: 72L
  • Suspension, performance
  • Cooling system, extra capacity
  • Requires Subscription
  • Differential, electronic limited slip
  • Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is in blind spot
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
  • OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated, front doors
  • Glass, windshield, solar absorbing
  • Tires, P265/35R19 front, P295/30ZR19 rear, summer-only (Lower profile tires damage more easily; especially on rough roads. Damage is not covered under warranty. Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle saf...
  • Console, front floor with armrest and covered storage
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, and with 1 mph and 5 mph increment adjustment
  • Gauge cluster, 12.3" colour, reconfigurable high definition cluster with new graphics with a V specific display layout
  • Headliner, sueded microfiber
  • Seat adjusters, driver includes manual cushion length adjustment and power side bolster adjustment ((W2E) Recaro performance seats do not include manual thigh support.)
  • Seat adjusters, front passenger includes manual cushion length adjustment and power side bolster adjustment ((W2E) Recaro performance seats do not include manual thigh support.)
  • Sill plates, illuminated front, V badged
  • Steering wheel, leather, sport
  • Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker system includes Active Noise Cancellation
  • Brake linings, performance (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)
  • Brakes, Brembo front and rear, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with auto dry (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)
  • Calipers, Grey Brembo (Upgradeable to (J6F) Red Brembo calipers or (J6J) Dark Gold Brembo calipers.)
  • Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) supercharged V8 DI Variable Valve Timing (VVT) aluminum with Active Fuel Management (640 hp [477.2 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 630 lb-ft of torque [854.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm)
  • Exhaust, stainless steel quad
  • Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal front seat thorax and pelvic, rear thorax for outboard seating positions, side-curtain and driver and front passenger knee (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secu...
  • CurbView Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2018 Ford Escape SEL
 17,302 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Transit Co...
 92,094 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 74,521 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Send A Message