2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

$20,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 1 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8125660

8125660 Stock #: TC0136A

TC0136A VIN: 1G1BE5SM7H7241802

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TC0136A

Mileage 116,146 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.