2017 Chevrolet Cruze

95,223 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

LT AUTO

LT AUTO

Location

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

95,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8618318
  • Stock #: U3962A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9H7229621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,223 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Chevrolet infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, variably intermittent wipers, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

