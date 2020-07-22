2017 Chevrolet Express

With a large selection of inventory ranging from all makes and models, our high-performance sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle! Whether youre shopping for your first vehicle, looking to upgrade, or need help figuring which vehicle works for you, we can help. Call us at 604-474-4340 to book a test drive or ask us for more information.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
8 Cylinder Engine
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
oil life monitor
BLACK
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Theft-deterrent system
Gasoline Fuel
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Grille, Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Headlamps, single halogen (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
License plate kit, front (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB and ON. Available for vehicles shipped to AB, NL, NS, NT, NU, PE, QC, SK and YT.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Transmission oil cooler, external (Deleted when (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)
Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete, (5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions, (5L3) interior trim panel or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)
Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact
Fuel Capacity: 117.3L
