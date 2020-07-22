2017 Chevrolet Express

oil life monitor

BLACK

Transmission Overdrive Switch

A/T

Theft-deterrent system

Gasoline Fuel

Body, standard

Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs

Steering, power

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Grille, Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows

Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers

Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure

Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition

Defogger, side windows

Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI

Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)

Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split

Headlamps, single halogen (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)

Mirrors, outside manual, Black

Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger

Console, engine cover with open storage bin

Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black

Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded

Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater

Frame, full-length box ladder-type

Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)

Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions

Door beams, steel-side

StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system

Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall

Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall

Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

License plate kit, front (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB and ON. Available for vehicles shipped to AB, NL, NS, NT, NU, PE, QC, SK and YT.)

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

Transmission oil cooler, external (Deleted when (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)

Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)

Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete, (5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)

Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)

Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches

Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions, (5L3) interior trim panel or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)

Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact