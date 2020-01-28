A local B.C. van with no accidents. Very well equipped with heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, power sliding doors, rear DVD, back up camera and much more

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles

Chrome bodyside mouldings Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Flex Fuel Capability

160 Amp Alternator

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Knee Air Bag

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

3.16 Axle Ratio

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

6-Speed A/T

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

75 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)

Passenger Seat

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Fuel Capacity: 75L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.