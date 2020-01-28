Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 4568298
  2. 4568298
  3. 4568298
  4. 4568298
  5. 4568298
  6. 4568298
  7. 4568298
  8. 4568298
  9. 4568298
  10. 4568298
  11. 4568298
  12. 4568298
  13. 4568298
  14. 4568298
  15. 4568298
  16. 4568298
  17. 4568298
  18. 4568298
  19. 4568298
  20. 4568298
  21. 4568298
  22. 4568298
  23. 4568298
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,590KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4568298
  • Stock #: TCP9105
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5HR629105
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local B.C. van with no accidents. Very well equipped with heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, power sliding doors, rear DVD, back up camera and much more

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Chrome bodyside mouldings
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
  • Passenger Seat
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Fuel Capacity: 75L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 31,326 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 74,090 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac SRX 3....
 126,373 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Send A Message