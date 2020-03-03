- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Third Passenger Door
- Power Fourth Passenger Door
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Fixed antenna
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured grille
- Suspension
-
- Performance Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Flex Fuel Capability
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Front Cupholder
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Knee Air Bag
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 6-Speed A/T
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Systems Monitor
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Regular Amplifier
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Power Sliding Rear Doors
- RADIO: 430
- 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
- 75 L Fuel Tank
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- 6.5" Touchscreen
- Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Fuel Capacity: 75L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.