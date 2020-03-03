Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,632KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796367
  • Stock #: BC0611A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXHR550057
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured grille
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Front Cupholder
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Systems Monitor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Power Sliding Rear Doors
  • RADIO: 430
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 6.5" Touchscreen
  • Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Fuel Capacity: 75L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

