Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Third Passenger Door

Power Fourth Passenger Door

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured grille Suspension Performance Suspension

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Flex Fuel Capability

160 Amp Alternator

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Front Cupholder

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Carpet Floor Trim

Knee Air Bag

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

6-Speed A/T

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Regular Amplifier

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Power Sliding Rear Doors

RADIO: 430

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

75 L Fuel Tank

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

6.5" Touchscreen

Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Fuel Capacity: 75L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.