2017 GMC Savana

54,606 KM

Details Description

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2017 GMC Savana

2017 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

2017 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

54,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8059045
  Stock #: MH655683B
  VIN: 1GTW7AFF8H1336749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # MH655683B
  • Mileage 54,606 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC won't be on the lot long! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! All of the following features are included: fully automatic headlights, power windows, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

