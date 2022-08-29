2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 7 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9045127

9045127 Stock #: TC4112B

TC4112B VIN: 3GTU2PEC8HG138996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TC4112B

Mileage 116,712 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.