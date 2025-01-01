Menu
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2017 Honda CR-V

89,508 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr LX, Low KM 1 Owner No Accident Local

12510997

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr LX, Low KM 1 Owner No Accident Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,508KM
VIN 2HKRW2H22HH102888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

