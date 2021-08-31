Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

171,578 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2017 Honda Ridgeline

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,578KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7681642
  • Stock #: TC01601
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F89HB501601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,578 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

