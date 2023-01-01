Listing ID: 9532798

9532798 Stock #: BC0120

BC0120 VIN: KMHD84LF4HU140120

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # BC0120

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.