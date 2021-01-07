Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

75,773 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 2.0

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 2.0

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 6515422
  2. 6515422
  3. 6515422
  4. 6515422
  5. 6515422
  6. 6515422
  7. 6515422
  8. 6515422
  9. 6515422
  10. 6515422
Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

75,773KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6515422
  • Stock #: U310910
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43HU281936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U310910
  • Mileage 75,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! Pure practicality in a stylish package. Hyundai infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a roof rack, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2017 Kia Soul EV EV ...
 21,082 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2017 BMW i3 w/Range ...
 27,777 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 M...
 0 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory