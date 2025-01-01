$25,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Infiniti Q50
4dr Sdn 3.0t Red Sport 400
2017 Infiniti Q50
4dr Sdn 3.0t Red Sport 400
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-854-1902
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,041KM
VIN JN1FV7AR1HM871661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,041 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Essential FWD 118,990 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Echo 3dr Hbk CE Auto 178,416 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue AWD Platinum 9,677 KM $36,495 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Call Dealer
1-888-854-XXXX(click to show)
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-854-1902
2017 Infiniti Q50