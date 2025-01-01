Menu
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

2017 Infiniti Q50

118,041 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn 3.0t Red Sport 400

12969380

2017 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn 3.0t Red Sport 400

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,041KM
VIN JN1FV7AR1HM871661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

$25,990

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2017 Infiniti Q50