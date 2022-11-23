2017 Infiniti QX30

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 2 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9389131

9389131 Stock #: TC9553

TC9553 VIN: SJKCH5CR8HA029553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # TC9553

Mileage 62,235 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.