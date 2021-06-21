2017 Mazda CX-5

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 7 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7529223

7529223 Stock #: TC0136

TC0136 VIN: JM3KFBDL5H0100136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 71,785 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.