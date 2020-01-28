2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

A local B.C. vehicle with no accidents. 4 Wheel Drive, 4 Cylinder with lots of options such as heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels and much more

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

CVT Transmission

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Cell Phone Pre-Wiring

Electronic Transfer Case

Knee Air Bag

Cloth Door Trim Insert

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Fuel Capacity: 60L

Gasoline Fuel

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Automatic Equalizer

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Auto Locking Hubs

Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

1 Skid Plate

Tires: P215/70R16 AS

Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

60 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat

Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC

GVWR: 2,175 kgs (4,795 lbs)

Transmission: CVT

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

6.026 Axle Ratio

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

DIAMOND WHITE PEARL

Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat

BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES W/CONTRAST STITCHING

