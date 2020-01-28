2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

A local B.C. vehicle with no accidents. 4 Wheel Drive, 4 Cylinder with lots of options such as heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels and much more
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- CVT Transmission
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Knee Air Bag
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Fuel Capacity: 60L
- Gasoline Fuel
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Automatic Equalizer
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- 1 Skid Plate
- Tires: P215/70R16 AS
- Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
- Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
- GVWR: 2,175 kgs (4,795 lbs)
- Transmission: CVT
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
- 6.026 Axle Ratio
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- DIAMOND WHITE PEARL
- Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
- BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES W/CONTRAST STITCHING
