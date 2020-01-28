Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES 4WD

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 4568289
  2. 4568289
  3. 4568289
  4. 4568289
  5. 4568289
  6. 4568289
  7. 4568289
  8. 4568289
  9. 4568289
  10. 4568289
  11. 4568289
  12. 4568289
  13. 4568289
  14. 4568289
  15. 4568289
  16. 4568289
  17. 4568289
  18. 4568289
  19. 4568289
  20. 4568289
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,809KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4568289
  • Stock #: TCP7207
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A39HZ607207
Exterior Colour
Diamond White
Interior Colour
BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

A local B.C. vehicle with no accidents. 4 Wheel Drive, 4 Cylinder with lots of options such as heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels and much more

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • CVT Transmission
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Fuel Capacity: 60L
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Automatic Equalizer
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 1 Skid Plate
  • Tires: P215/70R16 AS
  • Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
  • Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
  • GVWR: 2,175 kgs (4,795 lbs)
  • Transmission: CVT
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
  • 6.026 Axle Ratio
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • DIAMOND WHITE PEARL
  • Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
  • BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES W/CONTRAST STITCHING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 31,326 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 74,090 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac SRX 3....
 126,373 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Send A Message