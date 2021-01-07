Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

72,222 KM

Details Description

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV -Ltd Avail-

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV -Ltd Avail-

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

72,222KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6440341
  Stock #: BC6345
  VIN: 5N1AT2MM0HC816345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 72,222 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

