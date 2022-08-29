$23,990+ tax & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9040120
- Stock #: PH242489A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC744024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Very clean and very well priced! Nissan infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, remote keyless entry, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
