2017 Nissan Rogue

81,098 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9040120
  • Stock #: PH242489A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC744024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PH242489A
  • Mileage 81,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Very clean and very well priced! Nissan infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, remote keyless entry, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

