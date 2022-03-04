$38,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
SV
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
$38,990
- Listing ID: 8602595
- Stock #: NH467758
- VIN: 1N6AA1E53HN504517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Settle in and experience the rush! Top features include remote keyless entry, air conditioning, skid plates, and a split folding rear seat. A 5.6 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 7 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
