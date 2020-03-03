Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited w/Technology Package Option

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited w/Technology Package Option

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 4812231
  2. 4812231
  3. 4812231
  4. 4812231
  5. 4812231
  6. 4812231
  7. 4812231
  8. 4812231
  9. 4812231
  10. 4812231
  11. 4812231
  12. 4812231
  13. 4812231
  14. 4812231
  15. 4812231
  16. 4812231
  17. 4812231
Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,939KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4812231
  • Stock #: U3652
  • VIN: JF2SJEUC4HH499956
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2017 Subaru Forester LIMITED with Technology package. Eyesight technology. ONLY 34000KM! Symmetrical all wheel drive system. Subaru boxer engine. HARMAN KARODN premium sound system. Heated front and rear seats. Heated steering wheel. NAVIGATION. Rear parking assist camera. Panoramic glass sunroof. X MODE. Xenon headlamps. Power tailgate. Alloy wheels. All weather floor mats. Rear cargo mat and cover. LOADED! LOW K! ONE OWNER. NO CLAIMS! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 64,636 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2003 Subaru Legacy G...
 175,980 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 30,934 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Send A Message