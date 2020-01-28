Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech w/Technology Pkg

2017 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech w/Technology Pkg

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,775KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4605096
  • Stock #: U3639
  • VIN: 4S3GTAZ66H3703583
Blue
Black
Hatchback
Gasoline
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2017 Subaru Impreza SPORT TECH with TECHNOLOGY package. Only 44000KM! LOW K! Subaru Canada factory warranty! Blind spot warning system, Lane departure warning system, collision warning with auto brake. Leather seats. Keyless entry/drive. HARMAN KARDON premium sound system. NAVIGATION system. Rear parking assist camera. Heated front seats. Heated steering wheel. Alloy wheels. XENON headlamps. Front fog lamps. ONE OWNER.JUST CAME IN! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

