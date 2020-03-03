2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam. JUST IN. 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5I AWD. Only 76000KM! LOW K! NO CLAIMS! ONE OWNER! LOCAL! Subaru boxer 4 cylinder engine. Symmetrical all wheel drive system. Rear parking assist camera. Heated front seats. X MODE. Hill control. Power parking brake. NOKIAN tires. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Traction control. Paddle shift. Roof rails. All weather floor mats. Tinted privacy glass. LOW K! RELIABLE. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''
