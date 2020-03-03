Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i - 76000KM.

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i - 76000KM.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 4812234
  2. 4812234
  3. 4812234
  4. 4812234
  5. 4812234
  6. 4812234
  7. 4812234
  8. 4812234
  9. 4812234
  10. 4812234
  11. 4812234
  12. 4812234
  13. 4812234
  14. 4812234
  15. 4812234
  16. 4812234
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,154KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4812234
  • Stock #: U202025
  • VIN: 4S4BSCAC5H3291064
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam. JUST IN. 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5I AWD. Only 76000KM! LOW K! NO CLAIMS! ONE OWNER! LOCAL! Subaru boxer 4 cylinder engine. Symmetrical all wheel drive system. Rear parking assist camera. Heated front seats. X MODE. Hill control. Power parking brake. NOKIAN tires. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Traction control. Paddle shift. Roof rails. All weather floor mats. Tinted privacy glass. LOW K! RELIABLE. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 64,636 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2003 Subaru Legacy G...
 175,980 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 30,934 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Send A Message