2017 Subaru Outback

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
+ taxes & licensing
This Subaru won't be on the lot long! Generously equipped and boasting stylish interior comfort, this vehicle challenges all competitors, regardless of price and class! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: fully automatic headlights, a roof rack, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4