2017 Toyota MARAI

HYDROGEN CELL

2017 Toyota MARAI

HYDROGEN CELL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,700KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4541604
  • Stock #: U1111
  • VIN: JTDBVRBD0HA002013
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2017 Toyota MARAI Hydrogen Fuel cell vehicle. Only 44700KM! NO GAS! JBL premium sound system. Heated front seats. Heated steering wheel. Leather seats. Alloy wheels. MICHELIN tires. Collision warning. Lane departure warning. Xenon headlamps. Blind spot warning. Keyless entry/drive. Xenon headlamps. Auto dimming rear view mirror. Heated rear seats. One of a kind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

