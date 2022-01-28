2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8269626

8269626 Stock #: 224584B

224584B VIN: WVGLV7AXXHK016933

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 224584B

Mileage 111,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.