2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 8 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9459694

9459694 Stock #: BC7406

BC7406 VIN: 1G1BE5SM4J7167406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,891 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.