$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2018 Chevrolet Express

2018 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van

2018 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,497KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5316902
  • Stock #: TC4542
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFP4J1234542
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

With a large selection of inventory ranging from all makes and models, our high-performance sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle! Whether youre shopping for your first vehicle, looking to upgrade, or need help figuring which vehicle works for you, we can help. Call us at 604-474-4340 to book a test drive or ask us for more information.

Our dealer number is 40312 and there is a doc fee of $695

Our dealer number is 40312 and there is a doc fee of $695

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • oil life monitor
  • Hill start assist
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • A/T
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Body, standard
  • Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
  • Steering, power
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
  • Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
  • Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
  • Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
  • Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
  • Defogger, side windows
  • Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
  • Mirrors, outside manual, Black
  • Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
  • Console, engine cover with open storage bin
  • Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
  • Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
  • Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Frame, full-length box ladder-type
  • Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
  • Door beams, steel-side
  • StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
  • Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
  • Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
  • Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete, (5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
  • Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Available Wi-Fi re...
  • Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
  • Headlamps, dual halogen composite
  • Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions.)
  • Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
  • Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
  • Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

