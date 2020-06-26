2018 Chevrolet Express

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Power Outlet

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Flex Fuel Capability

oil life monitor

Hill start assist

Transmission Overdrive Switch

A/T

WiFi Hotspot

Body, standard

Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs

Steering, power

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows

Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers

Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure

Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III

Defogger, side windows

Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split

Mirrors, outside manual, Black

Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger

Console, engine cover with open storage bin

Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black

Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded

Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Frame, full-length box ladder-type

Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)

Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions

Door beams, steel-side

StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system

Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted

Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall

Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete, (5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)

Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Available Wi-Fi re...

Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad

Headlamps, dual halogen composite

Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions.)

Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)

Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...

Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

