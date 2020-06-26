2018 Chevrolet Express

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Seating
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- Intermittent Wipers
- DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
- Power Outlet
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Flex Fuel Capability
- oil life monitor
- Hill start assist
- Transmission Overdrive Switch
- A/T
- WiFi Hotspot
- Body, standard
- Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
- Steering, power
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
- Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
- Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
- Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
- Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
- Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
- Defogger, side windows
- Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
- Mirrors, outside manual, Black
- Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
- Console, engine cover with open storage bin
- Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
- Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
- Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Frame, full-length box ladder-type
- Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
- Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
- Door beams, steel-side
- StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
- Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
- Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
- Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
- Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
- GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
- Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete, (5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
- Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
- Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Available Wi-Fi re...
- Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
- Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
- Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
- Headlamps, dual halogen composite
- Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions.)
- Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
- Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)
- Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
- Air bags, driver and right-front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...
