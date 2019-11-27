Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

833-454-8017

Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,845KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4390089
  • Stock #: 199651A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT7JC176066
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local B.C. vehicle with no accidents. A very well equipped 7 passenger Durango R/T with power heated leather seats, navigation, power sunroof, back up camera, bluetooth, all the power options and much more

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/body-colour surround
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Net
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • HD Radio
  • Rear cupholder
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • SIRIUSXM Traffic
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Automatic Equalizer
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • 506w Regular Amplifier
  • 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
  • Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
  • HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • 8.4" Touchscreen
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • 93.1 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
  • SiriusXM Travel Link
  • 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • Fuel Capacity: 93.1L
  • Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
  • 1334# Maximum Payload
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Requires Subscription
  • Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

833-454-8017

Send A Message