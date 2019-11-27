2018 Dodge Durango

A local B.C. vehicle with no accidents. A very well equipped 7 passenger Durango R/T with power heated leather seats, navigation, power sunroof, back up camera, bluetooth, all the power options and much more
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 8 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/body-colour surround
- Suspension
-
- Sport tuned suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Net
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 180 Amp Alternator
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Keyless Start
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Permanent locking hubs
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Knee Air Bag
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- HD Radio
- Rear cupholder
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
- Gasoline Fuel
- 8-Speed A/T
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- SIRIUSXM Traffic
- Parkview Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Granite Crystal Metallic
- Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Automatic Equalizer
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- 506w Regular Amplifier
- 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Leather Door Trim Insert
- GPS Antenna Input
- Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
- Smart Device Integration
- Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
- Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
- HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Illuminated Front Cupholder
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- 8.4" Touchscreen
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- 93.1 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
- SiriusXM Travel Link
- 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
- Fuel Capacity: 93.1L
- Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
- 1334# Maximum Payload
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Requires Subscription
- Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers
