2018 Hyundai Elantra...

Listing ID: 9438987

9438987 Stock #: BC6405A

BC6405A VIN: KMHH35LE9JU036175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.