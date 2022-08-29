Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

55,467 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential FWD, NO Accident

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential FWD, NO Accident

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9040012
  • Stock #: PU162063A
  • VIN: KM8K12AA2JU113379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PU162063A
  • Mileage 55,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss the value! This 2018 Hyundai Kona is in mint condition with only 55,500km! Top features include back up camera, A/C, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay Andriod auto, heated seats and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Volvo XC90 T5 M...
 70,449 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Legacy 2...
 97,759 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 23,521 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory