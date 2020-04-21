2018 Hyundai Sonata

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Window grid antenna
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- 150 amp alternator
- Knee Air Bag
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Fuel Capacity: 70L
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- 2.88 Axle Ratio
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season
- Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
- 80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Smart Device Integration
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
- Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter and shift lock
- Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers, 7" touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual front seats w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.