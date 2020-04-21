Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4886112
  • Stock #: TC9987A
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF8JH656820
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Window grid antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Fuel Capacity: 70L
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 2.88 Axle Ratio
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season
  • Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
  • 80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
  • Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter and shift lock
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers, 7" touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual front seats w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

