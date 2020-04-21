2018 Hyundai Sonata

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel spare wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Window grid antenna Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

150 amp alternator

Knee Air Bag

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Blind Spot Monitor

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

Fuel Capacity: 70L

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Cross-Traffic Alert

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

2.88 Axle Ratio

70 L Fuel Tank

Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season

Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy

80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Smart Device Integration

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter and shift lock

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers, 7" touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual front seats w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.