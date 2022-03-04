$33,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Signature Edition
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
- Listing ID: 8510657
- Stock #: N3016576A
- VIN: JN1EV7AR7JM432465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,407 KM
Vehicle Description
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Injecting sophistication and finesse into the midsize sedan segment! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 25,000 kilometers! INFINITI prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, rain sensing wipers, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
