2018 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
604-474-4340
2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3
604-474-4340
+ taxes & licensing
FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3