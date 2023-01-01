Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

65,165 KM

Details Description

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLC 43 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLC 43 4MATIC

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 10437024
  2. 10437024
  3. 10437024
  4. 10437024
  5. 10437024
  6. 10437024
  7. 10437024
  8. 10437024
  9. 10437024
  10. 10437024
  11. 10437024
  12. 10437024
  13. 10437024
  14. 10437024
  15. 10437024
  16. 10437024
  17. 10437024
  18. 10437024
  19. 10437024
Contact Seller

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10437024
  • Stock #: R3117318A
  • VIN: WDC0G6EB0JV024001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R3117318A
  • Mileage 65,165 KM

Vehicle Description

What a great deal on this 2018 Mercedes-Benz!

Breathtaking performance, sumptuous accommodations and jaw dropping good looks! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: power front seats, automatic dimming door mirrors, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2021 Nissan Versa SV
 55,926 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Tucson ...
 13,871 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 13,700 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory