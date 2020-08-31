Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

56,695 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 5734191
  2. 5734191
  3. 5734191
  4. 5734191
  5. 5734191
  6. 5734191
  7. 5734191
  8. 5734191
  9. 5734191
  10. 5734191
  11. 5734191
  12. 5734191
  13. 5734191
  14. 5734191
  15. 5734191
  16. 5734191
  17. 5734191
  18. 5734191
  19. 5734191
  20. 5734191
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,695KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5734191
  • Stock #: 196384A
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU3JU601147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,695 KM

Vehicle Description

With a large selection of inventory ranging from all makes and models, our high-performance sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle! Whether youre shopping for your first vehicle, looking to upgrade, or need help figuring which vehicle works for you, we can help. Call us at 604-474-4340 to book a test drive or ask us for more information.

Our dealer number is 40312 and there is a doc fee of $695

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CVT Transmission
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Knee Air Bag
Cloth Door Trim Insert
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Fuel Capacity: 63L
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Gasoline Fuel
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding, reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Wheel Covers
6.026 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control
Titanium Grey
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular interface w/streaming audio, USB input and voice control,
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 38,421 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 105,877 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,064 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory