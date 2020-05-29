+ taxes & licensing
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2018 Subaru Outback AWD TOURING PACKAGE. Only 52000KM! LOW K! NO CLAIMS! 1 OWNER. White exterior with black interior. 2.5L 4 cylinder boxer engine. Symmetrical all wheel drive. Automatic transmission. Tinted privacy glass. Power glasss sunroof. X MODE. Heated front seats. Rear parking assist camera. Bluetooth. Blind spot warning system. Power tailgate. Auto dimming rear view mirror. Alloy wheels. Leather steering wheel. Heated mirrors. Rear cargo mat. LOW K! LIKE NEW! WARRANTY. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''
