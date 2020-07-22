Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Outback

37,316 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Package

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 5408504
  2. 5408504
  3. 5408504
  4. 5408504
  5. 5408504
  6. 5408504
  7. 5408504
  8. 5408504
  9. 5408504
  10. 5408504
  11. 5408504
  12. 5408504
  13. 5408504
  14. 5408504
  15. 5408504
  16. 5408504
  17. 5408504
  18. 5408504
  19. 5408504
  20. 5408504
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5408504
  • Stock #: U3734
  • VIN: 4S4BSDNCXJ3277666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3734
  • Mileage 37,316 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2018 Subaru Outback LIMITED 2.5I AWD with EYESIGHT technology. Symmertical all wheel drive. Subaru Boxer 4 cylinder engine. NAVIGATION. Power tailgate. Power glass sunroof. XENON headlamps. HARMAN KARDON premium sound. Heated steering wheel. Heated front and rear seats. Air conditioning. Blind spot warning. Collision warning with brake. Lane departure warning. Alloy wheels with BRIDGESTONE tires. Bluetooth. LOADED! LOW K! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 59,317 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo XC90 Hybr...
 45,850 KM
$62,990 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius c ...
 69,258 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory