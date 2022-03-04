Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Outback

59,388 KM

Details Description

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/EyeSight Package

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/EyeSight Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 8510669
  2. 8510669
  3. 8510669
  4. 8510669
  5. 8510669
  6. 8510669
  7. 8510669
  8. 8510669
  9. 8510669
  10. 8510669
  11. 8510669
  12. 8510669
  13. 8510669
  14. 8510669
  15. 8510669
Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8510669
  • Stock #: N3209054A
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC8J3291223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N3209054A
  • Mileage 59,388 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! Top features include power front seats, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, heated front and rear seats, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 61,539 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 115,816 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 54,087 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory