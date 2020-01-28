Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech 6 SPEED ONLY 24000KM.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech 6 SPEED ONLY 24000KM.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 4605099
  2. 4605099
  3. 4605099
  4. 4605099
  5. 4605099
  6. 4605099
  7. 4605099
  8. 4605099
  9. 4605099
  10. 4605099
  11. 4605099
  12. 4605099
  13. 4605099
  14. 4605099
  15. 4605099
  16. 4605099
  17. 4605099
Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,602KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4605099
  • Stock #: U3635
  • VIN: JF1VA2W65J9838280
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2018 Subaru WRX STI 6 Speed manual TURBO AWD. Only 24000KM! LOW K! Subaru Canada Factory warranty remaining. SPORT TECH package. HARMAN KARDON premium sound system. Rear trunk spoiler. Front bumper lip installed. Green brake calipers. Red rim guards installed. Symmetrical all wheel drive system. NAVIGATION system. Rear parking assist camera. Keyless entry/drive. XENON headlamps. STI/RECARO embossed suede / leather seats. Bluetooth. Built in JAPAN! JUST CAME IN! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2012 Volkswagen Tigu...
 97,225 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 68,436 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent SE
 46,834 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Send A Message