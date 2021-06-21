Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

63,311 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 7347029
  2. 7347029
  3. 7347029
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7347029
  • Stock #: M8362964A
  • VIN: JF2GTABC3JH293268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M8362964A
  • Mileage 63,311 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! The following features are included: fully automatic headlights, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Volvo XC60 T6 R...
 26,783 KM
$46,990 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX
 24,849 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL
 111,213 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory