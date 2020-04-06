2018 Toyota C-HR

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Rigid cargo cover
- Front license plate bracket
- Lane Departure Warning
- Full Cloth Headliner
- CVT Transmission
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Knee Air Bag
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Fuel Capacity: 53L
- Gasoline Fuel
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 53 L Fuel Tank
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Wing Spoiler
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
- Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Streaming Audio
- Axle Ratio: TBA
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Toyota Safety Sense P
- 6-Way Passenger Seat
- Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
- Corrosion Years: 5
- Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
- Drivetrain Years: 5
- Roadside Assistance Miles/km: Unlimited
- Basic Miles/km: 60,000
- Basic Years: 3
- Roadside Assistance Years: 3
- Tires: P215/60R17
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 836# Maximum Payload
- GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)
- Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
- Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift
- Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, recline, vertical adjustment and driver power lumbar support
- Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7" Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, Aha audio system internet radio, POI search...
