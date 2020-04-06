2018 Toyota C-HR

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Black grille

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

SPLASH GUARDS

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Lane Departure Warning

Full Cloth Headliner

CVT Transmission

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Knee Air Bag

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Fuel Capacity: 53L

Gasoline Fuel

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

53 L Fuel Tank

6-Way Driver Seat

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Lane Keeping Assist

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Wing Spoiler

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Streaming Audio

Axle Ratio: TBA

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Toyota Safety Sense P

6-Way Passenger Seat

Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited

Corrosion Years: 5

Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000

Drivetrain Years: 5

Roadside Assistance Miles/km: Unlimited

Basic Miles/km: 60,000

Basic Years: 3

Roadside Assistance Years: 3

Tires: P215/60R17

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

836# Maximum Payload

GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)

Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve

Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift

Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, recline, vertical adjustment and driver power lumbar support

Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7" Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, Aha audio system internet radio, POI search...

