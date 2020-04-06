Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,483KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4867467
  • Stock #: BC6609
  • VIN: NMTKHMBXXJR016609
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • CVT Transmission
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Fuel Capacity: 53L
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 53 L Fuel Tank
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Wing Spoiler
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Streaming Audio
  • Axle Ratio: TBA
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Toyota Safety Sense P
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat
  • Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
  • Corrosion Years: 5
  • Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
  • Drivetrain Years: 5
  • Roadside Assistance Miles/km: Unlimited
  • Basic Miles/km: 60,000
  • Basic Years: 3
  • Roadside Assistance Years: 3
  • Tires: P215/60R17
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 836# Maximum Payload
  • GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
  • Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift
  • Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, recline, vertical adjustment and driver power lumbar support
  Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7" Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, Aha audio system internet radio, POI search...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

