2018 Toyota Highlander

Listing ID: 9479682

9479682 Stock #: 235309A

235309A VIN: 5TDDGRFH3JS049545

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.