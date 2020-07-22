+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
+ taxes & licensing
JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2018 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID 4WD. Only 27000KM! LIKE NEW! Comes with 4 SNOW TIRES! Toyota hybrid synergy drive. Automatic transmission. Keyless entry/drive. Leather seats. NAVIGATION system. Rear parking assist camera. JBL premium sound. Blind spot warning. EV mode. ECO mode. SPORT mode. Heated front seats. Auto dimming rear view mirror. Power glass sunroof. Bluetooth. All weather floor mats. Heated steering wheel. Lane departure warning. Push button start. Air conditioning system. Power tailgate. LED XENON FOG Lamps. NO CLAIMS! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4