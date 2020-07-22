Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

27,317 KM

Details Description

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited HYBRID. 27000KM.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited HYBRID. 27000KM.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 5408507
  2. 5408507
  3. 5408507
  4. 5408507
  5. 5408507
  6. 5408507
  7. 5408507
  8. 5408507
  9. 5408507
  10. 5408507
  11. 5408507
  12. 5408507
  13. 5408507
  14. 5408507
  15. 5408507
  16. 5408507
  17. 5408507
  18. 5408507
Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5408507
  • Stock #: U3735
  • VIN: JTMDJREV5JD158805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3735
  • Mileage 27,317 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2018 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID 4WD. Only 27000KM! LIKE NEW! Comes with 4 SNOW TIRES! Toyota hybrid synergy drive. Automatic transmission. Keyless entry/drive. Leather seats. NAVIGATION system. Rear parking assist camera. JBL premium sound. Blind spot warning. EV mode. ECO mode. SPORT mode. Heated front seats. Auto dimming rear view mirror. Power glass sunroof. Bluetooth. All weather floor mats. Heated steering wheel. Lane departure warning. Push button start. Air conditioning system. Power tailgate. LED XENON FOG Lamps. NO CLAIMS! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 59,317 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo XC90 Hybr...
 45,850 KM
$62,990 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius c ...
 69,258 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory