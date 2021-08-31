Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

42,836 KM

Details Description

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline 4Motion

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 8059054
  2. 8059054
  3. 8059054
  4. 8059054
  5. 8059054
Contact Seller

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8059054
  • Stock #: NH424616A
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA9JC509199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour bkack
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NH424616A
  • Mileage 42,836 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A comfortable ride in a spacious vehicle! It includes leather upholstery, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, a roof rack, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Volvo XC90 T6 R...
 45,029 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,249 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 29,017 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory