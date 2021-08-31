Menu
2019 Ford F-150

46,916 KM

Details Description

$89,888

+ tax & licensing
$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor! Navigation, 360 camera, Sunroof

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor! Navigation, 360 camera, Sunroof

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

46,916KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7805718
  • Stock #: TC4061
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG0KFA84061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,916 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

