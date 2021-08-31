$47,990 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 6 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8059042

8059042 Stock #: M9818621A

M9818621A VIN: 1FTEW1E5XKKF05548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # M9818621A

Mileage 23,630 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.