Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

23,630 KM

Details Description

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 8059042
  2. 8059042
  3. 8059042
  4. 8059042
  5. 8059042
  6. 8059042
  7. 8059042
  8. 8059042
  9. 8059042
  10. 8059042
  11. 8059042
  12. 8059042
  13. 8059042
  14. 8059042
  15. 8059042
  16. 8059042
  17. 8059042
  18. 8059042
  19. 8059042
  20. 8059042
  21. 8059042
  22. 8059042
Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8059042
  • Stock #: M9818621A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E5XKKF05548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M9818621A
  • Mileage 23,630 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear step bumper, power door mirrors, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Volvo XC90 T6 R...
 45,029 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,249 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 29,017 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory