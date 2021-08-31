+ taxes & licensing
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Check out this 2019! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear step bumper, power door mirrors, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
